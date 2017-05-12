FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Brazil court confirms probe of JBS founders, ex-BNDES president
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2017 / 5:51 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil court confirms probe of JBS founders, ex-BNDES president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court on Friday confirmed two founders of JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, were targeted in a criminal investigation related to loans received by the company from development bank BNDES, according to a court document.

The court also confirmed an order to bring brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, the chairman and chief executive of JBS, in for questioning. Former BNDES President Luciano Coutinho is also a target in the probe, according to the document. The Batistas are also blocked from making any structural changes at JBS until police conclude the probe. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by David Gregorio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.