3 months ago
May 12, 2017 / 3:40 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's JBS says BNDES investments followed market rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that all investments it received from development bank BNDES followed laws and regulations governing capital markets, according to a statement.

Federal police said on Friday they were investigating potential fraud in loans made by BNDES unit BNDES Participações SA in an unnamed meatpacking company since 2007. A police source identified the firm as JBS. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

