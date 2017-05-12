Brazil's JBS says BNDES investments followed market rules

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that all investments it received from development bank BNDES followed laws and regulations governing capital markets, according to a statement.

Federal police said on Friday they were investigating potential fraud in loans made by BNDES unit BNDES Participações SA in an unnamed meatpacking company since 2007. A police source identified the firm as JBS. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)