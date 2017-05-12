FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2017 / 1:45 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil authorities seek ex-J&F CEO Batista for questioning- police source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian authorities on Friday issued a warrant to bring in for questioning Joesley Batista, the former chief executive of holding company J&F, which controls the world's largest meatpacker JBS, a police source said.

Authorities also issued a warrant to question Luciano Coutinho, the former head of state development bank BNDES , as part of a probe into loans by the lender to JBS, the source said. Both men are believed to currently be outside Brazil, the source added. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

