3 months ago
JBS chairman confirms signing plea agreements with Brazil prosecutors
May 18, 2017 / 11:32 PM / 3 months ago

JBS chairman confirms signing plea agreements with Brazil prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA's Chairman Joesley Batista confirmed on Thursday the signing of plea agreements with prosecutors regarding the country's widest-ever corruption probe.

In a statement, Batista, who is one of the controlling shareholders of JBS through his family's holding company J&F Investimentos, admitted to making improper payments to politicians. He added that outside Brazil, the group has expanded its activities "without violating ethical norms". (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb and Sandra Maler)

