Sao Paulo prosecutors seek arrest of Brazil's Lula -media

SAO PAULO, March 10 (Reuters) - Sao Paulo state prosecutors are seeking the arrest of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on money laundering charges announced on Thursday, newspapers O Globo and O Estado de S. Paulo reported, citing court papers.

State prosecutors declined to comment on possible arrests in a news conference regarding the charges earlier on Thursday and their press office declined to comment on the news reports. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Andrew Hay)