a year ago
REFILE-Brazil police charge Lula in case linked to Odebrecht in Angola- source
October 5, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Brazil police charge Lula in case linked to Odebrecht in Angola- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of week in first paragraph to Wednesday, not Thursday)

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police have presented formal charges against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a case involving contracts obtained by building and engineering conglomerate Odebrecht in Angola, a source said on Wednesday.

The source, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the information, said that Lula was among 10 people to be charged in a document sent by police to prosecutors. Lula has already been charged twice in connection to a massive anti-corruption investigation centered on state oil company Petrobras. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
