SAO PAULO Oct 5 Brazil's federal police have presented formal charges against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a case involving contracts obtained by building and engineering conglomerate Odebrecht in Angola, a source said on Wednesday.

The source, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the information, said that Lula was among 10 people to be charged in a document sent by police to prosecutors. Lula has already been charged twice in connection to a massive anti-corruption investigation centered on state oil company Petrobras. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)