Lula says police questioning shows disrespect for Brazil democracy
March 4, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

Lula says police questioning shows disrespect for Brazil democracy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 4 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday a police operation searching his home and bringing him in for questioning showed disrespect for democracy, creating a media circus instead of a serious investigation.

Lula told a news conference he had already answered the questions that police asked him and he was not the owner of luxury real estate that investigators suggested he had received as bribes. (Reporting by Natalia Scalzaretto; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Tom Brown)

