Brazil prosecutors say charges against Lula tied to state crimes
March 10, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

Brazil prosecutors say charges against Lula tied to state crimes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 10 (Reuters) - Sao Paulo state prosecutors said on Thursday that charges against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his family follow a five-year investigation of alleged crimes including fraud and money laundering in the state.

State prosecutor Cassio Roberto Conserino said the former president benefited unfairly from real estate projects financed by a Sao Paulo bankers’ cooperative.

Lula has denied any wrongdoing and disavowed ownership of a luxury condo in the Sao Paulo beach town of Guaruja that is cited in the case.

His attorney has asked the Supreme Court to decide whether state prosecutors invaded the jurisdiction of a separate federal probe tackling graft at state-run oil company Petrobras . (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Eduardo Simoes)

