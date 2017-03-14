FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Lula tells packed court he did not obstruct graft probe
March 14, 2017 / 2:15 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil's Lula tells packed court he did not obstruct graft probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 14 (Reuters) - Former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told a packed court on Tuesday that he was innocent of attempting to obstruct Brazil's biggest anti-corruption investigation ever by allegedly bribing a former executive at state oil company Petrobras.

"The evidence is false," the 71-year-old former union leader told the federal court in Brasilia, denying any role in the alleged attempt to pay ex-Petrobras director Nestor Cervero not to become a state's witness.

Lula, a two-term president from 2003-2010, is one of the front-runners for Brazil's wide-open 2018 presidential election but faces five corruption trials that could bar him from competing. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

