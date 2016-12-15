FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Brazil prosecutors charge ex-president Lula on more alleged graft crimes
December 15, 2016 / 3:39 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil prosecutors charge ex-president Lula on more alleged graft crimes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors have charged former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with more corruption charges tied to the massive probe into graft at state-run oil company Petrobras.

It is now up to a federal judge to decide if the fresh charges will result in yet another trial for Lula. Prosecutors charged Lula on Thursday with corruption and money laundering linked to eight contracts signed between Petrobras and Latin America's biggest construction firm, Odebrecht, in which authorities allege 75 million reais ($22.18 million) in bribes were paid. Lula is already on trial for separate corruption charges and faces yet another graft trial in the coming months.

$1 = 3.3817 reais Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
