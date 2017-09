SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA has not been approached about buying assets from investment bank BTG Pactual SA, its chief executive said on Monday.

Bradesco CEO Luiz Carlos Trabuco said the bank had ended its cycle of acquisitions with a deal reached in August to buy HSBC Holdings Plc’s Brazilian unit. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Diane Craft)