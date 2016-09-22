FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Former Brazil finance minister arrested in graft probe -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian police arrested former Finance Minister Guido Mantega on Thursday as part of a sweeping corruption investigation into political kickbacks on contracts at state oil company Petrobras, according to a source close to the former minister.

Mantega served as finance minister for nearly a decade under former presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, steering Latin America's largest economy during most of the leftist Workers Party's 13 years in power. Attorneys for Mantega did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Additional reporting by Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo and Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
