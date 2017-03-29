FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU official calls for independent controls on Brazil meat industry
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 29, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 5 months ago

EU official calls for independent controls on Brazil meat industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil needs independent controls of meat industry inspections, a European Union health official said on Wednesday, wrapping up a visit to the country where an inspector bribery scandal led several countries to suspend Brazilian meat imports.

EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis told reporters the bloc could take additional measures next Tuesday and will send an auditing team to Brazil to visit several meat packing plants and report back to Brussels after Easter. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

