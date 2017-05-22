BRASILIA May 22 Brazil's Finance Minister, Henrique Meirelles, told investors on Monday he expects some delay in the government's proposal to overhaul the social security system but believes the legislative agenda will be maintained after talks with congressional leaders.

The administration of President Michel Temer, hit by a corruption scandal last week, will move ahead with short-term economic measures while it works to rebuild support in Congress, Mansueto Almeida, Secretary for Economic Monitoring at the Finance Ministry also told investors.

