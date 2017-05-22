BRASILIA May 22 Brazil's Finance Minister,
Henrique Meirelles, told investors on Monday he expects some
delay in the government's proposal to overhaul the social
security system but believes the legislative agenda will be
maintained after talks with congressional leaders.
The administration of President Michel Temer, hit by a
corruption scandal last week, will move ahead with short-term
economic measures while it works to rebuild support in Congress,
Mansueto Almeida, Secretary for Economic Monitoring at the
Finance Ministry also told investors.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Marcela Ayres Editing by W
Simon)