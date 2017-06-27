BRASILIA, June 26 Brazilian President Michel
Temer told billionaire Joesley Batista in a taped conversation
that the corruption-ensnared businessman was a major influence
on the appointment of Henrique Meirelles as finance minister,
the federal police said on Monday.
In a previously undisclosed phrase in a March conversation
between Temer and Batista, the president tells him that the
businessman had "great influence" in Meirelles' appointment.
The release of the tape, part of Joesley Batista's plea
bargain deal with prosecutors in which he accused the president
of receiving bribes, exacerbated a political crisis in Brazil.
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by
Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Sandra Maler)