Brazil's Mendes Junior banned from gov't tenders in Petrobras scandal
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 28, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Mendes Junior banned from gov't tenders in Petrobras scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Comptroller General has barred builder Mendes Junior Engenharia from public tenders for at least 2 years, the first engineering company to be penalized for involvement in the Petrobras corruption scheme, his office said on Thursday.

While a dozen other engineering companies have come forward to negotiate leniency deals with the comptroller general’s office, Mendes did not do so by the deadline last year. The company will be banned from contracting work with federal, state and municipal governments.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
