Brazil's Mendes Junior banned from gov't tenders in Petrobras scandal

BRASILIA, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Comptroller General has barred builder Mendes Junior Engenharia from public tenders for at least 2 years, the first engineering company to be penalized for involvement in the Petrobras corruption scheme, his office said on Thursday.

While a dozen other engineering companies have come forward to negotiate leniency deals with the comptroller general’s office, Mendes did not do so by the deadline last year. The company will be banned from contracting work with federal, state and municipal governments.