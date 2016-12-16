(Recasts to add details, comments throughout)
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Dec 16 Brazil's
federal police launched searches across the country on Friday as
part of an investigation into alleged corruption involving the
payment of 1.6 billion reais ($475 million) in excess mining
royalties to several municipalities.
Police said the investigation, called "Operation Timóteo",
launched 16 searches and raids across 11 states, including 29
interrogations, four detention warrants, 12 arrests and the
seizure of over 70 million reais ($21 million) in assets.
The scheme, which the police said was led by a senior
official at a Mining and Energy Ministry industry watchdog, law
firms and public servants, aimed to raise the value of royalties
owed to municipal governments by mining companies. A person
familiar with the probe said among those hurt was Vale SA
, the world's top iron ore producer. Vale did not have
an immediate comment.
"Operation Timóteo" is the latest in a series of graft
probes that may worsen the political climate in Brazil, where a
larger corruption scandal involving state firms, contractors and
hundreds of politicians has helped to plunge Latin America's
largest economy into a 2 1/2-year recession.
Former President Dilma Rousseff, who was impeached in
August, tried for years to get Congress to raise the royalties,
a move that regional governments endorsed but mining firms
opposed. Municipalities get about 65 percent of mining royalties
raised through the so-called CFEM tax every year.
The probe began last year when a government ombudsman asked
the police to investigate whether the mining ministry official's
tax records were compatible with his income. According to the
police statement, the unnamed official might have earned at
least 7 million reais from the scheme.
