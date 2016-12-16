(Recasts to add details, comments throughout)

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Dec 16 Brazil's federal police launched searches across the country on Friday as part of an investigation into alleged corruption involving the payment of 1.6 billion reais ($475 million) in excess mining royalties to several municipalities.

Police said the investigation, called "Operation Timóteo", launched 16 searches and raids across 11 states, including 29 interrogations, four detention warrants, 12 arrests and the seizure of over 70 million reais ($21 million) in assets.

The scheme, which the police said was led by a senior official at a Mining and Energy Ministry industry watchdog, law firms and public servants, aimed to raise the value of royalties owed to municipal governments by mining companies. A person familiar with the probe said among those hurt was Vale SA , the world's top iron ore producer. Vale did not have an immediate comment.

"Operation Timóteo" is the latest in a series of graft probes that may worsen the political climate in Brazil, where a larger corruption scandal involving state firms, contractors and hundreds of politicians has helped to plunge Latin America's largest economy into a 2 1/2-year recession.

Former President Dilma Rousseff, who was impeached in August, tried for years to get Congress to raise the royalties, a move that regional governments endorsed but mining firms opposed. Municipalities get about 65 percent of mining royalties raised through the so-called CFEM tax every year.

The probe began last year when a government ombudsman asked the police to investigate whether the mining ministry official's tax records were compatible with his income. According to the police statement, the unnamed official might have earned at least 7 million reais from the scheme.

($1 = 3.3690 reais) (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia; Editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)