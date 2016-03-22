Brazil police expand investigation of Odebrecht conglomerate

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police and prosecutors said they were deepening their investigation of Latin America’s largest engineering firm Odebrecht on Tuesday and had evidence its former CEO had continued to arrange bribes from jail.

Prosecutors said in a news conference they were investigating corruption on infrastructure projects and soccer stadiums and identified Odebrecht bribe payments in Angola and Argentina. Police were carrying out 15 arrests. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)