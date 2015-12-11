FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Odebrecht CEO formalizes departure after six months in jail
December 11, 2015 / 1:07 AM / 2 years ago

Former Odebrecht CEO formalizes departure after six months in jail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Marcelo Odebrecht, the former chief executive of Grupo Odebrecht, has formalized his departure from Latin America’s largest engineering group after six months in prison on corruption charges, the Brazilian company said on Thursday.

He also stepped down as chairman of petrochemical producer Braskem SA, Odebrecht Oleo e Gas, Odebrecht Realizações Imobiliarias and Odebrecht Ambiental. Newton de Souza will stay on as chief executive of Odebrecht SA and chairman of the other companies.

The third-generation scion of one of Brazil’s most powerful business dynasties, Marcelo Odebrecht was ensnared in a sweeping corruption investigation stemming from state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Grupo Odebrecht reiterated its position that he will be cleared of all wrongdoing. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
