FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Odebrecht ex-exec says Brazil president negotiated donation -report
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 16, 2016 / 1:03 PM / 8 months ago

Odebrecht ex-exec says Brazil president negotiated donation -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A former senior executive at Odebrecht SA testified that Brazilian President Michel Temer took part in a 2010 meeting regarding donations to his party in return for deals with state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Folha de S.Paulo reported on Friday.

The newspaper report, the third in a week tying Temer to a vast corruption scandal that has resulted in senior executives and politicians being jailed, is contributing to a political crisis threatening to derail his austerity agenda.

The former head of Odebrecht's industrial engineering unit, Marcio Faria, gave details of the meeting at Temer's office in Sao Paulo in a proposed plea bargain, Folha reported, without naming sources.

More than 70 Odebrecht executives, including jailed former Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Odebrecht, have been offering testimony as part of a leniency agreement with prosecutors.

Press representatives for Temer and lawyers for Faria did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.