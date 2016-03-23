FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Odebrecht agrees to cooperate in Brazil probe, Globo says
March 23, 2016 / 12:10 AM / a year ago

Odebrecht agrees to cooperate in Brazil probe, Globo says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Grupo Odebrecht SA , Brazil’s largest engineering firm, will cooperate with prosecutors investigating a corruption scheme that overpriced heavy construction and supply contracts with state firms, TV Globo reported on Tuesday.

Executives at Salvador, Brazil-based Odebrecht that are under investigation in the so-called “Operation Car Wash” probe will ask for plea a bargain deal with prosecutors, TV Globo said, citing a statement. The same statement was published in the website of Globo’s print and online media unit.

The decision comes that same day that the team handling the Car Wash probe uncovered systematic corruption at Odebrecht, with an office that was kept to exclusively pay bribes on work for World Cup soccer stadiums and Olympics legacy projects. Tuesday’s police operation, code-named “Xepa,” uncovered a parallel bribery scheme to siphon money from state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.

Calls to several Odebrecht media representatives and executives for confirmation were not immediately answered. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)

