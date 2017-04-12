BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, April 12 A corruption investigation into dozens of senior lawmakers and a third of Brazilian President Michel Temer's cabinet will not affect a key pension reform vote in Congress, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told Reuters on Wednesday.
In a phone interview, Meirelles said he continues to expect the reform to be approved in the first half of the year, but acknowledged that a vote in August would not be a problem. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'