September 5, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Brazil police launch operation into fraud at state pension funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police launched an operation on Monday to investigate fraud at the pension funds of major state-run companies, carrying out dozens of search and arrest operations in eight states and the federal district of Brasilia, police said in a statement.

The pension funds under investigation are those of state-run banks Caixa and Banco do Brasil, oil company Petrobras and postal service Correios, the police said.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Dominic Evans

