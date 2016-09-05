Brazil police launch operation into fraud at state pension funds

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police launched an operation on Monday to investigate fraud at the pension funds of major state-run companies, carrying out dozens of search and arrest operations in eight states and the federal district of Brasilia, police said in a statement.

The pension funds under investigation are those of state-run banks Caixa and Banco do Brasil, oil company Petrobras and postal service Correios, the police said.