SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Brazilian billionaires Wesley
and Joesley Batista agreed to put 1.52 billion reais ($465
million) in an escrow account as financial guarantees to
overturn a judge's decision removing them from the command of
beef processor JBS SA and investment holding company
J&F Investimentos SA.
Under terms of the accord, which was signed by the Batistas
and federal prosecutors in Brasilia, the brothers will be
allowed to return as chief executive officers of both companies.
In a statement, the prosecutors also said an asset freeze order
on both brothers has been lifted.
On Sept. 5, the Batistas were ensnared in a sweeping graft
probe of state-controlled pension funds focusing on losses to
pensioners from reckless or fraudulent investments throughout
the Brazilian economy.
The Batista brothers have until Oct. 21 to deposit the
guarantee.
The statement from prosecutors said the value of the
guarantee was calculated based on the investments made by
state-run pension funds into Eldorado Brasil, a pulp producer
controlled by the Batistas, and the projected returns on that
investment plus inflation.
Prosecutors said they have evidence of over-pricing and
illicit activity in regards to those investments.
($1 = 3.2690 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Leslie Adler)