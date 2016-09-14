(Adds detail on how value calculated)

SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Brazilian billionaires Wesley and Joesley Batista agreed to put 1.52 billion reais ($465 million) in an escrow account as financial guarantees to overturn a judge's decision removing them from the command of beef processor JBS SA and investment holding company J&F Investimentos SA.

Under terms of the accord, which was signed by the Batistas and federal prosecutors in Brasilia, the brothers will be allowed to return as chief executive officers of both companies. In a statement, the prosecutors also said an asset freeze order on both brothers has been lifted.

On Sept. 5, the Batistas were ensnared in a sweeping graft probe of state-controlled pension funds focusing on losses to pensioners from reckless or fraudulent investments throughout the Brazilian economy.

The Batista brothers have until Oct. 21 to deposit the guarantee.

The statement from prosecutors said the value of the guarantee was calculated based on the investments made by state-run pension funds into Eldorado Brasil, a pulp producer controlled by the Batistas, and the projected returns on that investment plus inflation.

Prosecutors said they have evidence of over-pricing and illicit activity in regards to those investments.

($1 = 3.2690 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Leslie Adler)