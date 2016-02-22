FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police say probing Petrobras contracts with Singapore's Keppel
February 22, 2016

Police say probing Petrobras contracts with Singapore's Keppel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian police said on Monday they were looking into possible bribes paid in contracts signed by state-run oil company Petrobras and shipbuilder Sete Brasil with Singapore’s Keppel Fels.

Federal police carried out a fresh wave of searches and arrests on Monday in the ongoing “Operations Car Wash” corruption investigation that started nearly two years ago.

Brazilian engineering giant Odebrecht, one of the main companies at the center of the scandal, said its offices in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and in Bahia were searched by police. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Daniel Flynn and W Simon)

