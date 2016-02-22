FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil police launch new round of raids in corruption probe
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil police launch new round of raids in corruption probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal police have launched another round of search and seizure operations in the nationwide corruption scandal known as “Operation Car Wash”, the online version of O Globo newspaper said on Monday.

The paper said police operations were underway in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador, without elaborating. The police did not have an immediate comment to make on the report by G1, as the online unit of O Globo is known.

Federal prosecutors began investigating suspected corruption around state-controlled oil giant Petróleo Brasileiro SA almost two years ago. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.