3 months ago
Brazil prosecutor says much work still needed to rid Petrobras of corruption
May 4, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil prosecutor says much work still needed to rid Petrobras of corruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras still has a lot of work to do to root out corruption, a top federal prosecutor said on Thursday.

Prosecutor Carlos Lima made the statement during a press conference detailing the Thursday arrests of executives who allegedly used a government amnesty program for foreign assets to bring in money paid to them by construction firms as bribes in return for winning lucrative contracts. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.