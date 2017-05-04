Brazil prosecutor says much work still needed to rid Petrobras of corruption

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras still has a lot of work to do to root out corruption, a top federal prosecutor said on Thursday.

Prosecutor Carlos Lima made the statement during a press conference detailing the Thursday arrests of executives who allegedly used a government amnesty program for foreign assets to bring in money paid to them by construction firms as bribes in return for winning lucrative contracts. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Bernadette Baum)