FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Petrobras says asset sale plan depends on many factors
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Petrobras says asset sale plan depends on many factors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA, the Brazilian state-controlled firm at the center of a massive corruption investigation, said asset divestments hinged on a number of undetermined “global and external factors”, as regulators questioned it over the sale of a stake in petrochemical giant Braskem SA.

In a securities filing on Thursday, Petrobras, as the company is known, did not confirm whether the sale of a 36.1 percent stake in Braskem was in the offing. Braskem is the largest Latin American maker of resins.

Folha de S. Paulo newspaper said on Wednesday Petrobras was exiting Braskem as part of a targeted $15.1 billion in asset sales this year. At current prices, Petrobras’ stake in Braskem is worth 4.8 billion reais ($1.2 billion), according to Thomson Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.