Petrobras unaware of ruling blocking Gaspetro stake sale to Mitsui
January 28, 2016 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Petrobras unaware of ruling blocking Gaspetro stake sale to Mitsui

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA is unaware of a Brazilian court ruling suspending the sale of a 49 percent stake in a natural gas distribution unit, and vowed to defend the sale through any legal means possible.

In a securities filing on Thursday, Petrobras, as Brazil’s state-controlled oil producer is known, said the transaction was legal and had obtained all regulatory permits.

Petrobras sold the stake to Mitsui & Co Ltd for about 1.9 billion reais ($463 million) late last year. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

