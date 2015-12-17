FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's police launch operation to deepen probe on SBM, Petrobras
#Market News
December 17, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's police launch operation to deepen probe on SBM, Petrobras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal police carried out an operation on Thursday morning to deepen investigations into Dutch SBM Offshore NV, the world’s top oil production ship leaser, and state oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, according to TV Globo.

The federal police were not immediately available to confirm the raids or if there will be any arrests or search and seizure operations. Petrobras and SBM were also not immediately available to comment.

Brazilian prosecutors had accused SBM of paying millions of dollars in bribes between 1995 and 2003 to secure contracts with Petrobras. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

