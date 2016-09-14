FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil prosecutors say Lula was 'general' of vast Petrobras graft scheme
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 14, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

Brazil prosecutors say Lula was 'general' of vast Petrobras graft scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors on Wednesday denounced former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the 'general' in command of a vast corruption scheme at state oil company Petrobras aimed at keeping his leftist Workers Party in power.

Public Prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol told a news conference that the Petrobras scheme caused an estimated 42 billion real ($12.6 billion) in losses. Lula's lawyers said in a statement that he strongly denied the allegations and would fight the charges. ($1 = 3.3405 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.