3 months ago
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil president's main allied party says undecided on staying in coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 24 (Reuters) - The main allied party of embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer has not yet decided whether to leave the government's coalition, the party's interim head, Senator Tasso Jereissati, said on Wednesday.

The country's third largest party, the PSDB, is divided on whether to remain in Temer's coalition after allegations of corruption against him have roiled his administration. (Reporting by Maria Anthony Boadle; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Christian Plumb and Sandra Maler)

