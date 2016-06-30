Brazil police raids offices of major builders in railway probe

BRASILIA, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police on Thursday raided the offices of at least 12 builders to seek evidence of an alleged cartel in railway projects, Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade said.

Cade did not specify where the raids were being conducted, but said police suspected some of Brazil's largest construction firms were active members of the alleged cartel, including Odebrecht, OAS and Andrade Gutierrez, all of which have already been linked to corruption at oil projects. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)