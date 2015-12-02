Brazil speaker Cunha opens impeachment proceedings against president

BRASILIA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The speaker of Brazil’s lower house of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, said on Wednesday he had accepted the opposition’s motion to open impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff.

Opposition parties seeking to unseat Rousseff filed the request in September. They accuse the unpopular president of violating Brazil’s fiscal laws and manipulating government finances to benefit her reelection last year.

A special committee with members from all parties will decide on the merits of the request, which then needs two-thirds, or 342, of the votes of the chamber to suspend the president’s pending a 90-day trial by the Senate. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)