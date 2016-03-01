Executives of Brazil's No. 2 building company say it paid Rousseff campaign suppliers -paper

SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Executives from Brazil’s second-largest building company Andrade Gutierrez have testified to prosecutors that the company paid suppliers for President Dilma Rousseff’s 2010 electoral campaign, newspaper a Folha de S.Paulo reported on Tuesday.

The testimony, as part of a plea bargain by the 11 executives, would be the first direct link between the sprawling ‘Operation Carwash’ investigation into kickbacks at state oil firm Petrobras and the election of President Rousseff, the paper said.

A source confirmed the executives had signed a plea bargain deal that is being handled by Federal prosecutors as it involved politicians. The Federal prosecutors’ office had no comment. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn and Caroline Stauffer Editing by W Simon)