FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Executives of Brazil's No. 2 building company say it paid Rousseff campaign suppliers -paper
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 1, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Executives of Brazil's No. 2 building company say it paid Rousseff campaign suppliers -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Executives from Brazil’s second-largest building company Andrade Gutierrez have testified to prosecutors that the company paid suppliers for President Dilma Rousseff’s 2010 electoral campaign, newspaper a Folha de S.Paulo reported on Tuesday.

The testimony, as part of a plea bargain by the 11 executives, would be the first direct link between the sprawling ‘Operation Carwash’ investigation into kickbacks at state oil firm Petrobras and the election of President Rousseff, the paper said.

A source confirmed the executives had signed a plea bargain deal that is being handled by Federal prosecutors as it involved politicians. The Federal prosecutors’ office had no comment. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn and Caroline Stauffer Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.