FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's says Brazil impeachment bid may hurt growth, delay austerity
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

Moody's says Brazil impeachment bid may hurt growth, delay austerity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Impeachment proceedings in Brazil may worsen short-term growth prospects and postpone the approval of austerity measures, a senior Moody’s analyst said on Thursday, underscoring the economic costs of a mounting political crisis.

Anne Van Praagh, a managing director with the sovereign group at Moody‘s, said in an emailed statement that the decision to open impeachment proceedings on Wednesday will “complicate an already challenging political environment.” (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese; Writing by Brad Haynes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.