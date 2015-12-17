Brazil prosecutors charge 12 people related to bribery at SBM Offshore

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors on Thursday charged 12 people related to alleged bribery involving Dutch firm SBM Offshore NV, the world’s top oil production ship leaser, and state oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Former Petrobras executives Pedro Barusco, Jorge Zelada and Renato Duque, and SBM executives Robert Zubiate, Didier Keller and Tony Mace were charged, as were former SBM sales agents Julio Faerman and Luis Eduardo Campos Barbosa da Silva, according to a statement from prosecutors. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)