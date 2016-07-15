FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil signs leniency deal with SBM Offshore in corruption probe
July 15, 2016 / 11:20 PM / a year ago

Brazil signs leniency deal with SBM Offshore in corruption probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal prosecutors said they signed a leniency deal on Friday with Netherlands shipleasing firm SBM Offshore NV aimed at obtaining more evidence in the South American country's widest-ever corruption probe.

SBM, which has been accused of paying bribes to executives of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA from 1996 to 2012, will be immune to new lawsuits concerning the case, federal prosecutors office for Parana state, which is conducting the probe, said in a statement.

Under the agreement, SBM will pay a $163 million fine, of which Petrobras, as the oil company is known, will receive $149.2 million, prosecutors said.

SBM will be allowed to bid for new Petrobras contracts. Some of its current contracts with Petrobras will be reduced, by a total of $179 million, the statement said.

The leniency deal also involves the federal transparency ministry.

Part of the fine will fund government enforcement agencies to prevent new corruption cases, the statement said. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Richard Chang)

