Brazil Speaker Cunha to be probed by ethics committee
December 15, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil Speaker Cunha to be probed by ethics committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Lower House will investigate Speaker Eduardo Cunha for lying about Swiss bank accounts, its ethics committee decided on Tuesday, handing a big blow to President Dilma Rousseff’s main foe, who launched impeachment proceedings against her on Dec. 2.

The once-powerful speaker is fighting for political survival in the face of calls for his ouster and multiple investigations for taking bribes, the latest accusation involving an alleged 45-million-real bribe from investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual .

Brazilian police raided Cunha’s home on Tuesday as part of a massive corruption investigation into alleged bribes for contracts at state-run oil company Petrobras.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

