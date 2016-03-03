FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2016 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil senator does not confirm report that he implicated Rousseff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian ruling party Senator Delcidio do Amaral on Thursday declined to confirm a media report that he implicated President Dilma Rousseff and ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a graft scandal as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors.

In a statement, Amaral said that neither he nor his lawyers knew the origin or authenticity of documents produced by weekly newsmagazine IstoE, which published sections of what it said was a 400-page prosecutor’s statement.

Amaral and his lawyers said they were not contacted by the IstoE journalist who produced the report, either before or after publication. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Alan Crosby)

