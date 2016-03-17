FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss to return $70 mln more to Brazil in Petrobras probe
March 17, 2016

Swiss to return $70 mln more to Brazil in Petrobras probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 17 (Reuters) - Swiss authorities plan to return $70 million more in funds frozen amid an investigation into suspected corruption at Brazilian group Petrobras, Attorney General Michael Lauber’s office said after he met Brazilian counterpart Rodrigo Janot.

Swiss federal prosecutors have received reports of around 340 suspicious banking relations in relation to the Petrobras probe and since 2014 have opened around 60 investigations into suspected money laundering or bribery.

Around $800 million of assets held in Switzerland have been frozen so far. A year ago $120 million worth of these assets were unblocked with the consent of account holders with the aim of returning the money to parties who incurred losses, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said on Thursday. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Writing by Michael Shields)

