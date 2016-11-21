FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CORRECTED-Swiss open investigation of Trafigura employee in Petrobras case
#Corrections News
November 21, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED-Swiss open investigation of Trafigura employee in Petrobras case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word "employee" in headline)

ZURICH, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Swiss federal prosecutors have opened a criminal probe into an employee of commodities group Trafigura as part of a wider investigation into suspected corruption at Brazilian group Petrobras, the Office of the Attorney General said on Monday.

It did not name the suspect. A Trafigura spokeswoman said: "Trafigura has not been approached by the Swiss authorities in relation to these allegations." She declined to comment further. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Julia Payne; editing by Andrew Roche)

