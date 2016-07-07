FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil police detain tax appeals official after Itau tip
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

Brazil police detain tax appeals official after Itau tip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian police detained an official with the federal tax appeals unit for demanding bribes to help lender Itau Unibanco in an ongoing case, the bank said on Thursday.

CARF, a unit within the Finance Ministry that hears appeals on tax disputes, has been at the heart of a police investigation, known as "Operation Zealots," into kickbacks by companies to officials and lobbyists to get favorable decisions.

The federal police confirmed the detention, which was not linked to a broader corruption investigation. In a statement, the police said they were tipped by a private company that the official, who was not identified, had asked for benefits to help influence a case.

Itau, the country's largest private lender, said in a statement it reported to authorities the misconduct of the CARF official who demanded a bribe in exchange for helping the lender in an ongoing case. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi and Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

