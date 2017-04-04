FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil court begins trial that could unseat President Temer
April 4, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil court begins trial that could unseat President Temer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's top electoral court began hearing a landmark case about illegal campaign funding on Tuesday that could remove President Michel Temer less than a year after the took over from impeached leftist Dilma Rousseff.

The case before the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) could annul the 2014 election won by Rousseff and her running mate Temer, prolonging the political instability that has deepened a recession in Latin America's largest nation. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

