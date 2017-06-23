June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will
level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a
time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy
aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge
of the process told Reuters on Friday.
Under Brazilian law, any criminal charges against a sitting
president must be approved by two-thirds of the lower house of
Congress in order for the Supreme Court to put a leader on
trial.
Top prosecutor Rodrigo Janot is expected to charge Temer
with receiving bribes early next week. The president is also
facing accusations of racketeering and obstruction of justice.
Temer's office and his attorney, Antonio Mariz, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. Temer has
repeatedly said he is innocent of all accuations.
The investigation is hampering the president's ability to
push his economic reforms through congress.
Key lawmakers in Temer's alliance told Reuters this week, on
condition of anonymity so they could speak freely, that they
will set aside work on those proposed labor law reforms if
forced to vote on criminal charges against Temer.
They also said they will not even consider advancing work on
pension reforms until changes to the labor law are passed.
Temer is being investigated in connection with a political
graft scheme involving JBS SA, the world's largest
meatpacker. Company executives said in plea-bargain testimony
that the president took nearly $5 million in bribes in return
for help resolving tax matters, for freeing up loans from
state-run banks and other matters.
Joesley Batista, one of the brothers who control JBS, also
made a recording of a conversation he had with Temer earlier
this year. In it the president appears to condone paying off a
potential witness. Batista also accused Temer and aides of
negotiating millions of dollars in illegal campaign donations
for his Brazilian Social Democracy Party.
Lawmakers in Temer's alliance say they have the one-third of
lower-house votes required to block any charges against Temer.
Out of 513 deputies, leaders in the alliance said this week they
have between 250 and 300 votes.
But they also told Reuters they widely expected Janot to use
the strategy of dragging out the charges against Temer in an
effort to wear down lawmakers with multiple votes.
Those ballots will be deeply unpopular with Brazilian voters
who overwhelmingly believe Temer is corrupt, according to
opinion polls.
It also gives more time for possible new corruption
revelations to surface against Temer, said another key lawmaker
speaking on condition of anonymity, potentially eroding his
support in the house.
