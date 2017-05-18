FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Brazil Supreme Court justice approves plea-bargain deal by JBS executives -source
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 4:16 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil Supreme Court justice approves plea-bargain deal by JBS executives -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 18 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Thursday approved the plea-bargain testimony of two brothers who run the meatpacking giant JBS SA, whose explosive allegations of corruption by President Michel Temer threaten to force the leader from office.

A source with direct knowledge of the decision said that Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin approved the testimony of JBS Chairman Joesley Batista and its Chief Executive Wesley Batista.

Joesley Batista reportedly recorded a conversation he had with Temer in March in which the president purportedly agreed to bribe a powerful witness in the nation's sprawling anti-graft investigation known as "Operation Car Wash." Temer denies all allegations of wrongdoing. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by W Simon)

