By Nate Raymond and Mica Rosenberg
Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht SA
and affiliated petrochemical company Braskem SA
pleaded guilty in a U.S. court on Wednesday to
violating American foreign bribery laws as part of a $3.5
billion deal resolving a sweeping corruption probe of Brazil's
state oil company.
The companies entered their pleas in federal court in
Brooklyn in the major corruption case stemming from a
wide-ranging probe into their role in a scheme involving
political kickbacks at Brazil's Petrobras.
The cumulative penalties, some of the largest ever paid in a
foreign corruption case, were negotiated as part of a global
settlement with U.S., Brazilian and Swiss authorities.
Odebrecht is Latin America's biggest engineering firm.
Braskem is jointly owned by Odebrecht and Petrobras.
Their guilty pleas were the first in the United States
following an investigation in Brazil dubbed "Operation Car Wash"
into corruption at Petrobras, which has led to dozens of arrests
and political upheaval in Brazil.
In court on Wednesday, Odebrecht agreed that it has the
ability to pay $2.6 billion. Sentencing in the case was
scheduled for April, when the deal would become finalized.
Under the global settlement deal, Braskem also has agreed to
pay $957 million, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. Braskem agreed to pay more than $632 million in
criminal penalties and fines as well as additional money to the
SEC and Brazilian authorities, the SEC said.
Odebrecht agreed that the appropriate criminal fine is $4.5
billion, but that will be subject to further analysis of the
company's ability to pay that amount, the U.S. Justice
Department said.
Both companies also agreed to cooperate with authorities,
implement compliance improvements and become subject to
oversight by external monitors.
The total fines and penalties paid out by the companies
exceeded a 2008 agreement in which German engineering company
Siemens paid $1.6 billion to U.S. and European authorities for
paying bribes to win government contracts.
Prosecutors in Brazil have said more than $2 billion in
bribes were paid over a decade, mainly to Petrobras executives,
from construction and engineering companies.
Among those charged have been former Brazilian President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who Brazilian prosecutors say oversaw
a scheme in which Odebrecht paid 75 million reais ($22.18
million) in bribes to win eight Petrobras contracts.
Odebrecht's former CEO Marcelo Odebrecht is already serving
a 19-year sentence after being found guilty on corruption
charges in Brazil last year. He turned state's witness and is
expected to be freed by the end of 2017.
The nearly three-year "Car Wash" investigation, named for a
Brasilia gas station where some of the alleged money laundering
took place, also contributed to the downfall of Brazil's former
president, Dilma Rousseff. She was ousted by Brazil's Senate in
August, ending an impeachment process that polarized Latin
America's biggest country amid the massive corruption scandal
and a brutal economic crisis.
Michel Temer, Rousseff's vice president, then took over, but
several members of his cabinet and the leader of his Brazilian
Democratic Movement Party have been either charged with graft or
accused of it.
Temer himself has been cited in recently leaked testimony
that Odebrecht officials have given, reportedly accused of
accepting illegal campaign donations, allegations he has denied.