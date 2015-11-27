Brazil's Andrade Gutierrez to admit World Cup bribes -Folha paper

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Engineering group Andrade Gutierrez has agreed with Brazil’s prosecutor-general and other investigators to confess to paying bribes for contracts relating to the World Cup and state-run companies Petrobras and Eletrobras, according to a report Friday by newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

Andrade Gutierrez agreed to pay a fine of 1 billion reais ($270 million) as part of an agreement covering the company and its executives, the paper said, without giving details on how it obtained the information.

Andrade Gutierrez declined to comment on the report.