Brazil's Cosan pulls out of deal for ALL stake purchase

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cosan SA Industria e Comercio , Brazil’s biggest sugar and ethanol producer, has pulled out a deal to buy a stake in logistics company ALL America Latina Logistica SA, it said in a filing on Wednesday.

The deal, which called for Cosan to buy up to 900 million reais ($391 million) in ALL shares, had been announced early last year but depended on conditions that have not been met yet, Cosan said. It will hold a conference call at 14:30 local time (1730 GMT) to provide further details.

Cosan posted a surprise second-quarter loss due to the noncash impact of a weaker local currency on dollar-denominated debt. It has looked for other revenue sources recently, as Brazil’s sugar and ethanol industry has been weak since the 2008 U.S. banking crisis.

Cosan already controls logistics company Rumo Logistica and is a partner with oil major Royal Dutch Shell in a fuel distribution and sugar venture called Raizen.

In late June, Cosan said ALL was not completing sugar shipping contracts because it had prioritized grains shipments. ALL responded that it gave no priority to one kind of cargo over another, but acknowledged that it had not been able to transport everything it committed to due to delays in the expansion of rail lines and port capacity.